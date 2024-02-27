Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $644,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,171 shares of company stock worth $19,805,337. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 475,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,219. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.