Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.14. 687,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,878,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,184 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,881 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

