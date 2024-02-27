SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.15-$13.51 EPS.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,146 shares of company stock worth $22,092,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $204,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.