SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.15-$13.51 EPS.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.61.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,146 shares of company stock worth $22,092,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $204,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.