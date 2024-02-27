Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.