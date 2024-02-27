Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Increased by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.9% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock remained flat at $90.57 on Tuesday. 299,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $91.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

