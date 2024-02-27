Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. 1,022,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.46.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.