Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 2.4 %

STNG opened at $68.05 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.22.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.