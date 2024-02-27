Scotiabank Cuts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

