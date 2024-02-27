Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$13.00 at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.00. 921,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,879. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.51.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

