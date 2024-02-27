Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Cormark

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SES. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SES

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

Shares of SES traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.00. 921,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,879. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.