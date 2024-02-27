SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $67.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $67.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,013 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,649 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 109,560 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4,518.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.