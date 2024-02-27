Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of SEM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. 56,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

