Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.250 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sempra

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.