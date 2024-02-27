Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.
Sempra Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:SRE opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,672,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,058,000 after acquiring an additional 303,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,922,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,024,000 after acquiring an additional 407,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
