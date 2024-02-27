SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.64% of SentinelOne worth $31,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.4 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

Get Our Latest Report on S

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,839.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,171,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.