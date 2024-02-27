Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Lifted to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $360.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.72.

SHW opened at $322.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.25 and a 200 day moving average of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $324.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,293. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

