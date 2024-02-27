Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 197,912 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of Shopify worth $117,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473,409. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.21 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.