SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.33% from the company’s previous close.

SIBN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIBN

SI-BONE Stock Down 12.9 %

Insider Activity

SIBN traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 662,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,003. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The company has a market cap of $724.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,015.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 173.2% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 576,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,254,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 547,141 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $4,849,000.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.