SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $20.54

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $18.56. SI-BONE shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 120,153 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

The company has a market cap of $722.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,015.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $278,480. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,207,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,041,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,061,000 after acquiring an additional 291,111 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,217 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

