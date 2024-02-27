Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sienna Senior Living traded as high as C$13.28 and last traded at C$13.24, with a volume of 63195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.20.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$966.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

