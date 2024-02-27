SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

