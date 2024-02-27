Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $150.77. The company had a trading volume of 368,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,591. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $153.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

