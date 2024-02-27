SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $676.66 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $676.66 million and $176.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00015518 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,026.97 or 0.99989625 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.80 or 0.00192515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,439,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,439,267.0632157 with 1,256,596,782.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.72127502 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $196,368,718.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

