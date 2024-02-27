Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

