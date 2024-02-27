Sivota (LON:SIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Sivota Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.65.

Sivota Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.