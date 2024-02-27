Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.37. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

The stock has a market cap of $745.71 million, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 142,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group



Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

