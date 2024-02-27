SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of SKYT opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $520.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $172,282.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $172,282.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

