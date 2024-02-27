SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 540,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 340,413 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.06.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $190,079.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,578,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,163 over the last ninety days. 50.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 4.30.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

