SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 540,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 340,413 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.06.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKYT
Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,129,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 4.30.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWater Technology
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.