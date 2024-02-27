Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

SRRTF opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.