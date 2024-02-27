Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance
SRRTF opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $11.07.
About Slate Grocery REIT
