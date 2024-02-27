Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) PT Raised to $13.50 at Wedbush

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Sleep Number stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $372.99 million, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Sleep Number by 30.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

