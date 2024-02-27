Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON SN traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,125.50 ($14.28). 1,823,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 887 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.70). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,089.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.92. The company has a market cap of £9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,627.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.03) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.03) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,248 ($15.83) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.59) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.27).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

