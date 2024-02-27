Snowflake (SNOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNOW opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.02. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 631,846 shares of company stock worth $125,943,507. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

