Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Announces Earnings Results

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

NYSE:SOI opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.28. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SOI. TheStreet lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,178,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,812,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.