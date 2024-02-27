Southwest Gas (SWX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

