Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SWN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.78.

NYSE SWN opened at $6.94 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

