Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDE. National Bankshares cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.22.

SDE stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.17. 150,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of C$549.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66.

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

