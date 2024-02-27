SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Motive Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Motive Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $48.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

