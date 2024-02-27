SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after purchasing an additional 785,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,574,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,103,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 146,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,286. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

