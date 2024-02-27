Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 343.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,817,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956,335 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for about 0.4% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 2.70% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $127,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after buying an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,299,000 after acquiring an additional 150,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,480,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,113,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

