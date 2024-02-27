SPX Technologies’ (SPXC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $118.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.