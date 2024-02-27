SPX Technologies’ (SPXC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $118.00.
SPX Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SPXC opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $113.13.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies
SPX Technologies Company Profile
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPX Technologies
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.