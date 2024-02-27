Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.47

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 328744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

SQSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.93.

The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

In other Squarespace news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,120.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,120.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at $112,398,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Squarespace by 124.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 38.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Squarespace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth $27,254,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

