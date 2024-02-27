SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Decreased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

