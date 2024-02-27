SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348,563 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 272,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.