Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stagwell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.78-0.88 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STGW

Stagwell Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ STGW opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 29.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after buying an additional 1,634,128 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 834,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 330,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 303,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.