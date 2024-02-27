Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. Stagwell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.880 EPS.

Stagwell Stock Performance

STGW opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STGW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STGW

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.