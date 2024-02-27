Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 725 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.36. 5,923,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,747,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $413.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.