Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 188.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,070 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Mercury Systems worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 249,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $41,664.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry R. Nearhos bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $95,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 77,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,345 and sold 3,741 shares valued at $112,209. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

