Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,090 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

