Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,112. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.49. The stock had a trading volume of 180,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,224. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

