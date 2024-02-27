Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,847. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

